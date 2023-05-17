New stadium in Rocker opens for summer

ROCKER, Mont. -- If you've made the drive from Butte to Missoula or vice versa, chances are you've passed through the tiny trucker town of Rocker--maybe more of a rest stop than a destination.
But that may change this summer, as Rocker is about to get a lot more rockin'.
There may not be a house in sight along Rocker's picturesque view of the Southwest Montana landscape, but that won't stop 500 to 1,000 people from filling up the town on Saturdays throughout the summer.
That's the capacity for the newly built SageBrush Stadium, a venue that owner Rick Joseph Jr. is hopeful will give the economy of Rocker and nearby Butte a little boost in the coming months.
"Approximately 40-50% will be from out of the area, which brings in a heck of a lot of hotel rooms, a lot of restaurant revenue, a lot of money spent in the Butte area," Joseph said. "It adds jobs to the local economy, not just out of SageBrush Stadium, but in Butte as well."
The stadium comes built with fire-pit seating, a food truck for fresh-grilled barbecue, and, of course, live music.
It will provide a chance for a handful of local musicians to perform right at home in their beloved Big Sky country.
"We feel that the local artists just don't have a lot of great opportunities in the area," Joseph said. "The talent is so amazing. There's a point where we want to be able to hopefully help these artists get to a national level."
And as these local musicians get bigger, SageBrush Stadium will too.
Joseph revealed plans to eventually expand into a much larger arena, capable of housing up to 8,000. But that's still a year or two down the road.
The SageBrush Stadium summer series starts Saturday, May 20 at 8 p.m. with country rock artist Matt Wallin, and other local acts like Cutler Bros. Improv and the Berkley Pits will perform over the course of the summer.
For more information on the stadium and the full summer concert lineup, visit the SageBrush Stadium website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.