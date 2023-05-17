New stadium in Rocker opens for summer

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT... The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for all counties in Montana in effect until 0900AM 5/18/2023. An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near future. As of 0400 PM, Particulate levels in Broadus and Miles City are Very Unhealthy. As of 0400 PM, Particulate levels in Havre, Libby, Malta, Sidney and Thompson Falls are Unhealthy. As of 0400 PM, Particulate levels in Cut Bank, Billings, Flathead Valley, and Seeley Lake are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. As of 0400 PM, Particulate levels in Bozeman, Butte, Frenchtown, Lewistown, Missoula, Sleeping Giant, Great Falls, and Helena are Moderate. When air quality is Very Unhealthy... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid any outdoor activity; everyone else should avoid prolonged exertion. When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mtdeq.us