BUTTE, Mont. -- Keeping the lights on is always a top priority for homes and businesses around the Treasure State. But pending a discussion in Helena, your next monthly power bill could end up costing you a couple dollars more.
In Helena on Tuesday, the Montana Public Service Commission heard a proposal from NorthWestern Energy to raise its rates for providing electricity and other forms of power to customers.
NorthWestern Energy is looking for a permanent 25% rate increase after the PSC had approved an interim increase of around 12% in fall of 2022.
Estimates say that the increase could result in the average residential customer paying an extra $300 per year, and businesses would likely pay even more.
As one business partner says, it's necessary for maintaining high-quality service.
"The work that has been done on the gas and electrical infrastructure was much-needed, as it has been in place for many decades," said Chris Hafer of H&H Contracting in Butte at Tuesday's public hearing. "The safety and efficiency benefit has been huge for all the Montana rate payers."
"We can all agree that having a reliable utility is paramount in order to keep our towns safe and desirable places to live and raise our families," Hafer continued.
But others are not as thrilled with the proposal.
Missoula resident Jennipha-Lauren Nielsen spoke at Tuesday's public hearing about her concerns on the impact it would have on local business, given the lack of alternative energy options in Montana.
"The new clinic in Missoula that has an MRI machine that costs $800, versus the $2,500 that St. Pat's charges, has a bill of over $30,000 a month," Nielsen said. "They may not stay in business if this is approved."
"The bakeries, your favorite places, your restaurants... they don't have the budget for it," Nielsen continued.
It's also worth noting that the interim proposal approved in October was reduced from its initial totals by about $30 million after PSC discussion.
As of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, there had been no settlement made yet on the case this time around.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.