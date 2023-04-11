Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM WEDNESDAY TO NOON MDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches below 5000 feet and 4 to 8 inches above 5000 ft. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...From 9 PM Wednesday to noon MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&