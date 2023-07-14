BUTTE, Mont. -- Those willing to get up bright and early on Friday morning in Butte, America were in for a historic treat.
At 8 a.m. sharp, the Mining City honored its 'Old Glory' flag, which flew above the Butte-Silver Bow courthouse this week for the first time since 1983.
The flag was taken down forty years ago for safety reasons due to decades of wear and tear to the gold knob and flagpole itself, but the necessary repairs were made this year.
With Old Glory back to its original position, it returns to being one of the highest-flying U.S. flags in the nation, towering nearly 6,000 feet above sea level.
Old Glory will now stand atop the courthouse daily, and the poles in front of the courthouse where the American flag once stood will still wear the Montana state, Silver Bow county, and POW/MIA flags proudly.
