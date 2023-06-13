One year since historic Yellowstone flooding, no sign of such danger in 2023

BUTTE, Mont. -- As of June 13, 2023, It's officially been one year to the day that Yellowstone National Park woke up to the worst flooding in its 150-year history--a moment etched in the minds of park officials, tourists, and nearby residents.
Houses swept away down the Yellowstone River, total destruction of nearby roadways, and tourists trapped for over a day were just some of the perils brought on by flooding.
Now that warm temperatures and heavy rainfall, the main proponents of last year's disaster, have returned this spring, it's fair to wonder how this year's flooding danger compares.
While it might be easy for Yellowstone to be on red alert, data says otherwise.
In spite of this recent stretch of rainstorms across Montana, Yellowstone precipitation levels are actually among their historic averages.
It took over a half foot of rain and snowmelt in less than a day to bring on last year's deluge. The most precipitation that Yellowstone has seen in a span of 24 hours over the past month? Less than half an inch.
"The peak runoff date for the Yellowstone River is June 1," Yellowstone public affairs officer Morgan Warthin said. "What we're hearing is that rivers have reached their peak for 2023."
"We always anticipate some level of flooding, but we do not anticipate the 500-year event that the park experienced [last June]," Warthin continued.
That's good news for the tourists hoping to enjoy the wonderous beauty that the park has to offer.
And although much of that beauty was ravaged by disaster, it hasn't taken long for Yellowstone and the surrounding towns like Gardiner and West Yellowstone to recover much of what was lost.
"We restored power, diverted the damaged wastewater systems, and worked to help local communities and counties with an emergency response," Warthin said. "Incidents occur in Yellowstone all the time. The model from last year is certainly one that we apply and continue to learn from with each and every incident that occurs in the park."
The main takeaway here--you can keep your summer trip to Yellowstone on the calendar without fear of being washed away. Just be prepared as you would for any other camping trip.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.