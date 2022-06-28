Parade organizers make preparations for Fourth of July weekend

BUTTE, Mont. -- Our nation's birthday is just six days away, and there's no place that celebrates the spirit of independence quite like the Mining City, soon to be adorned in red, white, and blue.
All those sparklers and waving flags will make up the parade route on Harrison Avenue come Monday, July 4, with the procession set to take off at 10 a.m.
By the time this weekend comes, all preparations from the Butte America Foundation will be ready to go for another summer show.
And with the forecast for Monday morning looking sunny, people are eager to make the Parade City as patriotic as possible.
"So far, we have about 85 entrants in total lined up, which is a little more than I expected," said parade organizer Matthew Boyle of the Butte America Foundation. "I didn't know what to expect since it's on a Monday this year, but we've gotten a great turnout so far."
"We've still got people knocking on our door to get signed up," Boyle continued.
But the parade is not the only festivity the Mining City has to offer.
Music on Main returns to Main Street on Thursday, while Collective Elevation will hold a block party on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at 34 East Galena Street, with a full bar for the adults, a bounce house for the kids, a performance from local rockers The Red Elvises, and much more.
"We've rented the Montana Axe Bar, so there will be free axe throwing for anybody who wants to give it a try," Boyle said. "There will be a wide variety of food vendors, and we'll even have a couple arts & crafts vendors up here. It'll be really good time."
And of course, you can head to Chester Steele Park on Sunday at 8 p.m. for the always spectacular fireworks show.
And as a reminder for all those with floats in the parade, all entrants are required to attend the pre-parade meeting at the Knights of Columbus (224 West Park Street) on Wednesday, July 29 at 6:30 p.m.
Visit the Butte America Foundation website for more information.
