PHILIPSBURG, Mont. -- When it comes to providing food for families in need during the holiday season, Philipsburg is always ahead of the curve. And this year, the town is getting a boost from another Southwest Montana food pantry to make sure no one goes hungry this winter.
For the past six years, the Philipsburg nonprofit Montana Grit Outdoors has kept local families fed during the coldest time of year with its annual "Meat & Greet," a fundraiser that encourages local hunters and ranchers to donate their excess beef, pork, and venison into the fridges and freezers of those in need.
And the response this year has been exceptional.
"Last year, we did 900 pounds, and we were able to give to 23 families," said Breane Lindvall of Montana Grit Outdoors. "This year, the event hasn't even started yet, and we've got double the meet that we did last year."
But this year's haul isn't limited to Philipsburg. A portion of the donated meat will go to the Southwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry in Deer Lodge.
The main mission for Montana Grit Outdoors is to provide veterans and their families with meaningful lives, so teaming up with the food pantry for an event like this was a no-brainer.
"When we look at the shelving that we started out with--peanut butter and jelly and macaroni and cheese--to come into the shop and see three sets of double gondola shelving, and to see those shelves full of food... it has completely exploded," said food pantry founder Jay Wood.
The donations all come to a head on Saturday, Dec. 10, as the "Meat & Greet" will take place at the Philipsburg Theatre (104 S. Sansome St.) from 4 to 9 p.m. You're encouraged to bring your excess meat (though it has to be self-harvested, not store-bought), and enjoy the food and drinks, a gun raffle, and a live performance from local singer Tanner Laws.
And even if you don't have any meat to donate, you're still welcome to show up and partake in the free food, live music, and raffle.
For more information on the Meat & Greet, or to find out how to donate, visit the Montana Grit Outdoors website.
You can also contact the Southwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry about providing services or donations.
