Popular Butte sports bar shares important role in Brawl of the Wild

BUTTE, Mont. -- As the middle ground between Missoula and Bozeman, Butte plays an important role in the Brawl of the Wild. And that role includes finding a bite to eat. Perhaps no spot uptown has more prominent relations with the Cats and the Griz than Metals Sports Bar & Grill.
For 13 of the last 15 years, Metals has been the eatery of choice for the Brawl of the Wild's visiting team, en route to the opposing city.
And while the Griz won't be stopping by this time, the Cats did swing by for a bite last year.
That game didn't end in Montana State's favor, but the yearly Metals meal is usually a good luck charm.
"I think the visiting team had the winning record for nine years in a row when they ate with us, so that was pretty incredible," said Metals general manager Dave Andrews.
That history, alongside the elevated tension surrounding this year's Brawl, should make for a packed house.
"You know, there's a lot at stake," Andrews said. "There always is when it comes to this, but what with College GameDay going to Bozeman... we've got a young man that's from Butte who's going to be quarterbacking the Bobcats. You couldn't ask for a better scenario this Saturday."
From open to close, Andrews is expecting over 500 customers to walk through his doors on gameday. So, will the majority be backing the Bobcats, or grouping with the Griz?
"You know, it's probably 50-50, it really is," Andrews said. "It's just electrifying. Everybody's in their colors. Everybody's very well behaved, but they're very passionate about their team."
Cats and Griz fans alike will come hungry for victory... and, of course, the food itself. So, what's on the menu?
"The Foul Ball Flight--you can never go wrong with the wings," Andrews said. "We bread our own steak fingers here... it's just incredible. The menu is very diverse. We sell a little bit of everything."
Metals will be open for business starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, but Andrews says that they might start seating customers a little bit earlier, just to prepare for that afternoon lunch rush. After all, it won't take long until the bar seats are painted Grizzly maroon and Bobcat blue.
