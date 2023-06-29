Recent structure fires in Butte put focus on firework safety ahead of holiday

BUTTE, Mont. -- Firework stands are popping all around Butte, and that can only mean one thing: the Fourth of July is just around the corner.
But if you aren't careful, your celebration could end up being a little more explosive than you would like.
"July 3 is usually our busiest day," Butte Fire Department battalion chief Chad Silk said. "We can reach over 30 calls in one day."
In a town like Butte that goes all in for its Independence Day celebrations, heightened fire danger is just on the horizon.
This comes in an especially hectic 2023 for the Butte Fire Department, as 20 of the 70 reported fires in Silver Bow County this year have been building fires.
These numbers aren't abnormal for Butte, but they are extreme compared to other towns in the state, and the Mining City's maturity is a likely culprit.
"With the age of a lot of structures around here, people are fixing them up or letting them go and get kind of dilapidated," Silk said. "When you put the human element in there along with the old structures with bad wiring, it's kind of a recipe for more structure fires in a bigger community or a newer community."
The fire department is hopeful that the number of structure fires will decrease soon, as blown trip breakers and cold-weather equipment like space heaters that are known to cause these fires see less usage in the summer.
Firework antics on the Fourth could put that idea on hold... unless common sense is used.
"Make sure that the fireworks are staged away from your house, so you don't wake up in the middle of the night and have your garage on fire, or something like that," Silk said. "Just be safe that you're not pointing them at anyone, or if one doesn't go off, just put it in a bucket of water or don't go near it for a while."
"It's just people using common sense and being as safe as they can with the small explosives that they're using," Silk continued. "Hopefully people can keep that in mind when they're using them."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.