BUTTE, Mont. -- As more and more non-native Montanans call the Treasure State their home, it seems like people are learning that spots like Butte, America are a pretty cool place to be--even if it means the cost of living is a little more expensive than it was before.
Recently, the Montana Department of Revenue conducted its biannual appraisal of property value across the state.
Though a handful saw their numbers drop, property value is generally on the rise in most counties, including Butte-Silver Bow.
According to the findings, property value in BSB shot up 57%, while commercial property value is up 46% from 2021.
What's the reason? The decline of the COVID-19 pandemic and a certain Hollywood production could be partly responsible.
"Some of [the increase] will be directly reflective of COVID and the mass amounts of people that are moving to our state," property assessment division area manager of Region 4C Tedd Weldon said. "You could chalk some of it up, most likely, to the 'Yellowstone' series."
"But, again, it's just driven by market sales and people moving to our beautiful state," Weldon continued.
While that influx is good for economic growth, it could put a bit more strain on existing taxpayers.
With property taxes in mind, seeing those 46% and 57% value increases could be a scary sight for renters or small businesses trying to keep the lights on.
But, keep in mind, those numbers are extreme. While property taxes are likely to rise as a result, there's legislation in place that prevents such rises from being so drastic.
"You will most likely see some sort of tax increase," Weldon said. "Will it be commensurate with your value increase? Certainly not."
"Local taxing jurisdictions, or the county, they can't just create a windfall of tax revenue if the values increase," Weldon said.
Additionally, the Department of Revenue will be offering opportunities for both tax and income rebates. You can find more information on their website.
As for public feedback, property owners with questions or concerns are encouraged to share their voices at either of the two town hall meetings planned for next week.
The first meeting will be on Monday, July 10 at 1 p.m. at the Silver Bow Archives (17 W Quartz Street), while the second meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 12 at 6 p.m. at the Butte Justice Center (3619 Wynne Avenue).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.