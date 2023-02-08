Rifles, drones, bullhorns used to keep birds away from toxic chemicals at Butte's Berkeley Pit

BUTTE, Mont. - Gunshots, cannon fire, and strange whooping noises are all typical sounds you'll hear among the daily operations at the Berkeley Pit, Butte's famous collection of acid water and toxic chemicals from years of mining.
But there's no need to worry, as engineers at Montana Resources have it under control.
There is one thing out of their control, though: the birds.
"There have been some years where we've had as many as 15,000 birds that have landed at the Berkeley Pit," Montana Resources environmental engineer Jeremy Fleege said.
As it turns out, Butte is smack-dab in the middle of a large migration corridor for many varieties of waterfowl, heading south for the winter or back north for the summer.
And sometimes, these birds like to take a little rest where they shouldn't... like on top of a lake of deadly chemicals.
Since 1996, the Berkeley Pit's Waterfowl Protection Program has spent every day of every year scaring away their feathery visitors. And they've got a full arsenal of resources to do it.
"The go-to is the rifle, and that allows the folks hazing to put shots near waterfowl, which creates a splash and scares them off the surface," environmental consultant Mark Mariano said. "We also use hand-held lasers, bullhorns, and a host of drone technologies, both aerial and on the water."
"For larger events, we also have the ability to use fireworks," Fleege added.
While the tactics may seem strange, it gets the job done, as Montana Resources reports a 99.9% success rate at keeping birds out of harm's way.
And who wouldn't love to say that they get paid to scare birds for a living?
"It's wonderful, it really is," Mariano said. "It ties in my love for nature and natural systems with doing what is essentially a really good deed."
"It's helpful for both our community and the parties responsible for waterfowl protection at the Berkeley Pit," Mariano continued.
