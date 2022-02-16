SCL Health adds clinic to downtown Butte

BUTTE, Mont. -- With the COVID-19 pandemic stressing the need for public medical services, citizens of Butte now have another option for health care.
SCL Health's new downtown clinic, which began construction in early 2021 and opened for business late in the year, is an addendum to the medical group's coverage in Butte, alongside St. James Hospital in uptown.
While the hospital remains the primary option for emergency help, the downtown clinic provides another location for those in need of medicine, walk-in care, and even laboratory and x-ray services.
One concern residents may have is the ability to properly staff two facilities in Butte, as a number of hospitals around the state have experienced personnel shortages amid the pandemic.
SCL offers the following statement:
"While staffing remains a challenge for hospitals and clinics across the country, St. James and SCL Health Medical Group currently have adequate staffing in place. We continue to closely monitor our staffing situation and have developed a variety of strategies to ensure our patients are well cared for."
Patients may also raise questions about the number of available hospital beds, as during late 2021, hospitals around the states filled up with COVID cases, so much so that St. James began accepting transfers from Helena and Missoula.
And while the new downtown clinic does not provide inpatient beds, SCL Health says that St. James does currently have available bed space for those in need of care.
The downtown clinic is located at 3636 Harrison Ave. and is open for walk-in appointments from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
