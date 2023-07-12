BUTTE, Mont. -- Wednesday night in Butte, residents shared their concerns and frustrations regarding potential property tax increases.
Property owners in Silver Bow County and around the state were shocked in late June and early July when receiving news that their next tax bill was estimated to spike an extra thousand dollars or more.
This estimation comes via the state's biannual reappraisal of properties in line with market value based on supply and demand, conducted by the Montana Department of Revenue. In Silver Bow specifically, residential property rose in average value by 57%.
But as the county government and Montana DOR relayed at Wednesday's night town hall and other meetings throughout Southwest Montana this week, severe tax spikes are unlikely to occur, as state legislation prevents it, and property tax increases or decreases will only happen once local mill levies are properly adjusted for.
Still, residents said they felt frustrated by the lack of clear communication, perceived unfairness in the evaluation process, and other concerns.
"The appraisal process upsets me," said Larry Colvin, a Butte resident of over 70 years. "I don't think it's fair--it's all based on market, but we're all keeping our houses."
"I think the appraisal process ought to be assessed or raised when you sell your property," Colvin continued. "If you're living on your property and they raise it 100%, people can't afford that."
In the meantime, Silver Bow County continues to develop its budget for the next tax year and will adjust mills accordingly after state information is available in early August, in time for property tax bills to be mailed in October.
"I applaud the local government because they're trying to keep their mill levy down and even drop it so that our taxes don't go up," Colvin said. "But the county can only control so much."
Those with questions or concerns about their property value or those who want to explore Montana's income and property tax rebate options are encouraged to contact the Montana Department of Revenue at their website.
