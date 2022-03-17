St. Patrick's Day parade highlights Butte's proud Irish heritage

BUTTE, Mont. - The St. Patrick's Day parade returned to Butte for the first time since 2019, and as the streets of uptown were lined with thousands of people donning green in celebration of the holiday, it became apparent to anyone watching that the Mining City loves St. Patrick's Day.
But how did Butte, America, located over 4,000 miles away from the Emerald Isle, become the country's hotspot for Irish culture and tradition?
It all dates back to the 1800s, when Butte got its start as a mining town. Immigrants from the world over, in places such as Germany, China, and especially Ireland, settled into the Silver Bow Valley.
Most of the Irish population came after Irish-born Marcus Daly, one of Butte’s original “copper kings,” made his fortune in the Anaconda Mine. And by the time the Mining City became “the Richest Hill on Earth,” over one-quarter of the town’s population was Irish.
Although the city’s mining glory days are well in the past, the pride that Butte takes in its Irish heritage remains strong.
Just ask chief executive J.P. Gallagher, who comes from a proud Irish lineage himself.
“We have a deep love and respect for the Irish in our community, and I've got deep roots in it as well," Gallagher said. "My father's mother came from Ireland, and his father's parents came from Ireland as well. My dad was a president of the Ancient Order of Hibernians here.”
And it’s not just Mining City residents embracing the town’s Irish tradition. Daniel Mulhall, Ireland's ambassador to the United States, visited Butte back in September and was amazed by just how much Butte genuinely loves its Irish roots.
“I’ve enjoyed so much immersing myself in the genuine affection for Ireland that exists in Montana, and in Butte in particular," Mulhall said. "I want to experience more of that. Now that I've sampled it, I'll be looking for more.”
Of course, Butte’s affinity for its Irish background all comes to a climax on St. Patrick’s Day, where everybody is invited to celebrate the green-clad holiday, whether you’ve got Irish blood in you or not.
“You know, on St. Patrick’s Day, everybody’s Irish," Gallagher said. "It doesn’t matter if you have a drop of blood that came from your Irish lineage. It’s prideful, and we are so welcoming to people coming into our community to celebrate this special day in our community.”
