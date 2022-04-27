Students sign steel beams as part of historical project

BUTTE, Mont. - It was a miserable, rainy day in Butte Wednesday, but that wasn't going to stop a bunch of high school students from signing their names on a piece of history outside.
A pair of steel beams are the final pieces of an 84,000 square foot addition to the Montana Heritage Center, a new museum in Helena meant to celebrate the history of the Treasure State.
In order to make the museum a true statewide feature, the Montana Historical Society is trucking the beams from school to school all over Montana for people to sign. And on Wednesday, the students of Butte High were the latest additions.
By the time the signing tour has ended, there may be over one thousand signatures on the beams in celebration of the Heritage Center's topping out ceremony.
"It's very rare we get this many people to sign it," said Brandi Voss of Sletten Construction, a project engineer and one of the drivers bringing the beams from town to town. "Normally, it's just the community right around where the project is being built. But this gives the kids the opportunity."
"The whole state is involved since it's the state history museum," Voss continued. "I've never been a part of it, so I'm pretty excited for it."
And the signatures won't fade from sight after the project is complete in early 2025. The beams, and everyone's John Hancock, will be on display for all to see.
"It's a pretty unique opportunity to have all these kids show up and sign this beam, because [their signatures] are going to be exposed," Voss. "So they'll all be able to see it."
As of Wednesday, the beams have already made their way through Billings, Hardin, and Livingston, and still have stops in Boulder, Bonner, Shelby, and a number of other schools, before reaching their resting place in Helena.
