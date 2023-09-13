FAIRMONT, Mont. -- They say that taking care of a child is a full-time job. So why not treat it like one? It's that gap that the Montana Child Care Business Connect Summit is hoping to bridge.
As the cost of living continues to rise in Montana, childcare is no exception.
The latest data shows that tens of thousands of parents aren't able to work full-time because of limited child care options. On the flip side, 30% of Montana businesses say they aren't able to grow with a proper workforce because of the same childcare scarcity.
"It really is everybody's issue," said Rhonda Schwenke, program director of Zero to Five Montana. "It affects the economy and the workforce. People can't work if they don't have childcare."
"We're sort of at a crisis right now with capacity," Schwenke continued. "We don't have enough to meet the needs. Most of Montana is considered a childcare desert, which means there's just not enough capacity across all the communities."
That's where the Child Care Business Connect Summit hopes to step in.
Introduced this year by Zero to Five Montana, the summit is bringing together parents, educators, businesses, and more to get everybody on the same page and brainstorm some solutions, ranging from building better cost of care business models, to housing stabilization, to, perhaps most importantly, better communication.
"I think the biggest goal out of this is for people to make those connections and go with something that they heard, or that they're excited about, and take it back to their own business or their community to advocate for the field," Schwenke said.
The summit began on Wednesday morning and continues into Thursday, though organizers are already considering it a success. They hope to return annually as solutions to more affordable childcare become available.
