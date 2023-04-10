Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&