BUTTE, Mont. -- Short-sleeve weather has come to Montana... at least for a couple days.
On the surface, the warmer weather brings a much-needed break from the long, cold winter Montana has had. But how does this development impact previous fears about the possibility of upcoming flooding?
As we learned with last year's notorious flooding near Yellowstone, warm temperatures arriving too quickly can bring disaster, as mountain snowpack rapidly melts to flood nearby waterways.
And temperature spikes in northern areas like Cut Bank and Glasgow, and spots in the southwest like Helena and Bozeman, are likely to be impacted the worst.
"We had such a cold winter up in north central and northeast Montana that some of the ground is still frozen," NonStop Local meteorologist Mark Heyka said. "What happens is the water does not soak in; it spreads out horizontally across the surface, and that's where we have the flooding."
The good news is that the flooding appears to be short-term, as another batch of colder temperatures and snowfall coming later this week should help to stave off the potential of dangerous rapid snowmelt.
So, what would need to happen in order to match last year's record flooding?
"We would have to have a very long, extended heat wave with temperatures well above average," Heyka said. "And, of course, the snowpack has been above average and would melt very quickly. Let's just keep our fingers crossed that it's a gradual snowmelt."
Even though concerns about summer flooding are still being held off for now, the prevailing advice is to stay clear of the waterways, no matter how tempting it might be with the warmer weather. Most rivers and streams are too cold, too high, and too turbulent for any recreation at the present moment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.