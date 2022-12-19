BUTTE, Mont. -- The weather isn't frightful yet, but it isn't exactly delightful either. And it'll be even less so in the coming days as areas across the state, specifically in Southwest Montana, will experience record low temperatures.
In areas like Butte and Anaconda, arctic air will settle in after winter storm snow comes through, starting on Tuesday night.
Combined with 10+ mph wind gusts going into Wednesday, we're looking at Thursday temperatures between -15 and -40 degrees.
ABC FOX meteorologist Mark Heyka explains how staying bundled up is critical.
"If you're exposed to these temperatures for an extended amount of time--and when I say extended, I don't mean 20 minutes, I mean in a matter of seconds and minutes--if you have skin exposed, significant frostbite is possible," Heyka said. "It's just a very dangerous situation."
In addition to keeping yourself warm, pets and livestock need to be protected from the cold. While animals should be able to bear the cold a little bit better, they'll still need some sort of shelter, preferably a heated one.
You can also help keep your pipes from freezing by opening cabinets and exposing them to warmer inside air.
Traveling during this cold, blustery weather, which projects to last through Friday, is not advised. But if you're on the road, take a survival kit with some form of extra clothing and extra food.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.