Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM TUESDAY TO 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow and dangerous wind chills expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Wind chills 50 below zero. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...From 8 PM Tuesday to 5 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&