BUTTE, Mont. -- As researchers try to address one of the worst wildlife disasters in Montana's history, a troublesome trend is making life difficult for those out on the water.
Understanding the issues behind numerous findings of diseased trout in local waterways has been a point emphasis this summer, and addressing the problem physically began recently with water quality testing at the Big Hole, Beaverhead, Jefferson, and Ruby Rivers, where two data collecting sondes were placed in each.
...That is, until one of the sondes at the Big Hole was taken.
"When we went to remove the sonde, I was the one who waded out in the river to grab it," said Wade Fellin of the Big Hole Lodge and Save Wild Trout conservation organization. "I looked down at the cinderblocks that used to hold the sonde, where it was zip-tied down with six zip-ties, so it's not like it floated away."
"It was cut," Fellin continued. "We didn't find it in the rivers."
Fortunately, an anonymous tip saw the sonde returned to its proper place last week, but not before incurring thousands of dollars in possible damages.
And that's just the tip of the iceberg.
Fishing guides have also reported numerous instances of vandalism to trailers at boat ramps both this summer and last.
As Save Wild Trout says, the longer these setbacks continue, the harder it'll be to take the necessary measures to rescue the dwindling trout populations.
"It's even more concerning for human safety," Fellin said. "Lug nuts have been loosened, gas tanks have been drilled, and trailer pins have been pulled."
"That's just not how Montana treats its neighbors," Fellin added. "If we're going to quickly address this and help the state bring their numbers back up in these rivers, we need buy-in from the community, not sabotage."
