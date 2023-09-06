Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Missoula and west central Powell Counties through 900 PM MDT... At 814 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Seeley Lake, or 28 miles northeast of Missoula, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 30 mph, pea size hail, and heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Seeley Lake. This includes Highway 83 between mile markers 10 and 24. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH