Thompson Family Food Drive returns to Butte Saturday, Dec. 3

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO 6 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 11 inches. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, MacDonald Pass, Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, and I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth. * WHEN...From midnight Wednesday night to 6 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&