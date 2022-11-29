Thompson Family Food Drive returns to Butte Saturday, Dec. 3

BUTTE, Mont. -- As towns across the nation begin to turn red, white, and green, the season of giving is officially upon us. And the annual Thompson Family Food Drive proves that no place in the country likes to lend a hand quite like the Mining City.
For the last 33 years, the Thompson family of Butte has helped provide families in need with something to eat around the holidays.
And while original founders Margie and Jim Thompson have each passed in the last two years (Margie in 2021, Jim in 2022), what they started in 1989 has grown exponentially into what it is today.
"[In 1989], they ran for about 10 hours that day and collected a pickup truck full of food," said Scott Thompson, son of Margie and Jim. "If you fast forward to today, we will cover every house in the town of Butte with just over 700 volunteers, and we will do that in the space of about three hours."
The food drive will make its rounds on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 3, and all the food collected will go toward Butte's emergency food bank.
Plenty of others will be helping with collection efforts, including local firefighters, search and rescue, the Harrington Pepsi Company (an official partner of the drive since 2018), and countless volunteers.
"The people of Butte... it's amazing how many people call and want to be a part of it." Harrington Pepsi sales manager Murphy Hirschy said. "The Boy Scouts help volunteers, the Montana Tech football players... whether it's going door-to-door or loading the food out of the trucks to the food bank, it's a big group effort."
The food drive also coincides with the annual clothing drive, which will take place at the Maroon Activities Center on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. The goal? Provide less fortunate families with some warmth for the winter.
And the Thompsons are hopeful that both drives will be smashing successes.
"We're really trying to make this another record year for the drive in honor of both parents," Scott Thompson said. "We don't want Mom to have the sole bragging rights from last year. So, we're hoping that the town will once again get behind it and help us reach another record."
In addition to Saturday's drive, donation boxes will be set up all across town, including at Three Bears, both Safeways, and Walmart. So, if you're doing some grocery shopping this week, don't forget to get an extra jar of peanut butter or can of corn for someone in need.
