Thousands gather for Anaconda's annual Art in the Park

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&