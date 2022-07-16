Thousands gather for Anaconda's annual Art in the Park

ANACONDA, Mont. - When it comes to big summer festivals in a small Montana town, it doesn't get much better than a sunny July weekend for Anaconda's annual Art in the Park.
Food vendors, live music and every kind of art you can imagine adorn Anaconda's Washoe Park every year for Art in the Park weekend.
Through the first two-thirds of the three-day event, over 10,000 people from nearly every U.S. state have made the trip to little Deer Lodge County.
And from woodworking to jewelry to photography, the variety that you find at Art in the Park can't be beaten.
"There's everything from earrings, to caps, to clothes... I saw someone pulling out a turtle that was about this big around made of rocks a few minutes ago," said Art in the Park volunteer Phil Auble. "It's unbelievable. There's woodcraft, there's everything under the sun. It's really interesting, it's fun, and there's great people."
Many of the art vendors are local, meaning the funds raised from Art in the Park go right back into the community.
The festivities continue through Sunday afternoon, and tickets can be bought at the gates. And if you can't make it out to Anaconda this time, you can always count on Art in the Park coming around next year.
