Tommy Mellott collaborates to support children's mental health

BUTTE, Mont. -- The focus on mental health is greater now than ever, and it's especially true for kids and teens, as adolescence can often be a troubling time.
But one high schooler is spreading his message of love everywhere, and a famous Montana name is helping him do it.
"What I want to try to do is just inspire kids--I want to show them that no matter what they're going through, they can truly make something great out of it," Luc Swensson said.
Tuesday's assembly at East Middle School in Butte was just the latest stop for high school senior Luc Swensson, the found of the 'I Love This Life' Foundation.
After a tough childhood, which included his parents' divorce and being bullied for wearing pink shoes, Swensson made it his mission to turn his passions into positivity. Now, he's promoting mental health awareness among the youth wherever he goes.
"Really, I'm just looking to go as many places as possible," Swensson said. "In the end, there's really no destination. It's really just where I'm needed most."
And he's not spreading his message alone.
Though Swensson has worked with a couple notable names, none are bigger than Montana State quarterback and Butte native Tommy Mellott.
Whereas many athletes use their name, image & likeness deals on commercials or sports apparel, Mellott is putting his face toward promoting the new 988 suicide and crisis lifeline, as well as Swensson's "Holo" clothing brand, of which a portion of proceeds go toward grants for single-parent households.
"Everyone goes through hard times in their lives," Mellott said. "I certainly did throughout different parts in high school. And I've known people pretty close to me that have gone to pretty far extents without people being aware of the issues that they're facing."
"Hopefully having my name and image associated with the brand will just get the narrative out in the open and keep people from hiding in the dark," Mellott continued.
As Swensson continues to spread his message of hope and love across the nation, you can help out by reaching out, donating, or making a purchase on holobrand.org, or you can contact Swensson at 406-750-3656, on his website ilovethislife.org, on his Facebook page, or on Instagram.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.