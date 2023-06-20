BUTTE, Mont. -- Following new laws passed during the 2023 Montana legislative session regarding gender dysphoria and drag performances, Butte faces its first public controversy since the new laws went into effect.
It was last week that transgender writer-activist and Northern Cheyenne tribe two-spirit Adria Jawort was told that her planned public appearance at the Butte Library to celebrate Pride Month was suddenly canceled.
"I didn't have time to process it," Jawort said. "I just checked my messages now and later, and there were at least 10 media messages. So, I knew that was probably a big deal."
Butte-Silver Bow's legal counsel had nixed the event as a precaution following the recent institution of House Bill 359, which prevents the attendance of minors at drag shows or similar functions.
But on Tuesday night, Jawort was given her chance to speak.
In collaboration with the Butte America Foundation, Jawort spoke at the Carpenters Union Hall, sharing her personal experience as a transgender woman and two-spirit, as well as a lesson on the lengthy history of transgenderism in Montana, which dates back to native civilizations, such as the Cheyenne and Lakota.
"Trans people have existed in Montana since time immemorial," Jawort said. "It's something important not just for our native culture to recognize to re-embrace, just general overall acceptance of Montanans."
Jawort's initial denial from speaking marks the first such instance in the Mining City since the new legislation was passed.
Jawort said that she's hopeful that spreading her story in a public forum will help to depoliticize the issue of gender across the Treasure State.
