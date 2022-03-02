University of Montana Western plans to upgrade football facilities with new athletics complex

DILLON, Mont. -- In Dillon sits Vigilante Stadium, the only remaining grass field in the Frontier Conference, about a half mile removed from Montana Western's campus. It's the home for the university's football team--but not for much longer.
Vigilante Stadium has had its fair share of good memories, including the Bulldogs winning the Frontier Conference regular season in 2021, but it's time to upgrade.
As it stands, UM Western is the only Frontier Conference member without a football stadium on its campus.
Wednesday, the university unveiled its latest plans for a new athletic complex directly behind the school's gymnasium. Thanks to a number of donations, the project is in full swing, and head coach Ryan Nourse can't wait for his team to be playing on new turf.
"We take a lot of pride in playing in Dillon, and that won't change at all," Nourse said. "But to have it on your campus and that energy that it'll bring to the entire community and the campus every Saturday, that will make a distinct difference."
The project began in 2019 after landowners John and Phyllis Erb pledged 14 acres of land adjacent to campus toward construction. The plan right now is just to get the stadium and necessary facilities built, but chancellor Michael Reid isn't ruling out further developments.
"Ideally, we don't want to stop there--obviously, we'd love to see it advance and become a greater multi-purpose facility with weight rooms and video rooms, but that's down the road," Reid said. "Phase one is that we're going to get a decent playing surface right here on the campus, so that we can bring in people to this university."
Alumni Foundation director Roxanne Engellant added that the project is about halfway funded toward its $4-5 million goal. The hope is that the groundbreaking process can begin in early 2023.
If all goes according to plan, the Bulldogs will get one or two more seasons of use out of Vigilante before transferring all activities to the new complex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.