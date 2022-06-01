Volunteers aim to plant 1,000 trees in Uptown Butte

BUTTE, Mont. - If you take a drive through Uptown Butte, you may notice that Montana Street is looking a little more green.
For decades, the volunteer organization Mainstreet Uptown Butte has been dedicated to preserving historic Uptown.
Their latest project is to add a little more green to the Copper City by planting elm, linden, and other kinds of trees around the Uptown streets.
Fifty trees were previously planted, 22 more were planted Wednesday, and as many as a thousand could be planted over the next five years.
"We're hoping over five years to plant about a thousand trees," said George Everett, the executive director of Mainstreet Uptown Butte. "We'll be planning a fall planting, and then we'll continue on in future years until we don't have any place left to plant a tree."
While Mainstreet is the guiding force behind this undertaking, it takes a town to make it all possible, with grants from NorthWestern Energy and others funding the project.
And, of course, you can't forget the volunteers, just regular people helping to make the community a little more vibrant.
"We're just trying to soften the edges of a hard mining town," Everett said. "Make it look more attractive, and make it feel like people live here."
Additionally, the county arborist plans to put together a similar project to replace dead trees and shrubs along Harrison Avenue, meaning historic Uptown won't be the only part of Butte getting a fresh green coat of paint.
If you want to help plant some more trees around Uptown, you haven't missed your chance. Everett says that it's likely that there's going to be more tree planting next week.
You can also contact Everett directly by emailing geverett@montana.com or calling 406-565-2249. To contact Mainstreet Uptown Butte, visit www.mainstreetbutte.org or call 406-497-6464.
