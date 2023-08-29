Water quality monitoring begins at sites of historically low trout populations

BUTTE, Mont. -- As Montana looks to address what has been described as the state's biggest fish and river crisis in its history, the first physical steps to fix the problem are being taken.
This jump into the water stems from a meeting with conservation leaders in early August, where much of the plan for tackling the issue in 2023 and beyond was revealed.
The first step is preliminary data collection. As of mid-August, that step is in effect, as new water quality monitoring sondes in the Big Hole, Beaverhead, Jefferson, and Ruby Rivers will soon tell us the first things we need to know.
"A data sonde itself just allows us to measure what's called abiotic water quality variables," water quality researcher Dr. Kyle Flynn said. "It can measure water temperature, dissolved oxygen, PH, and turbidity."
"Fish need a certain [oxygen] concentration in the water," Flynn continued. "In highly turbid waters, fish have a hard time finding food.
This early data collection comes at the same time as fishing restrictions being lifted on most Montana rivers.
While researchers don't foresee any problem with simultaneous fishing and data collection, they do stress the importance of adhering to established guidelines, as the quality of these headwaters is critical to not just local anglers but thousands across the entire nation.
"The Big Hole, Beaverhead, and Ruby are the headwaters of the Missouri River," said Wade Fellin of Save Wild Trout and Big Hole Lodge. "If we can't keep the headwaters of the Missouri clean, what does that mean downstream?"
"These rivers are not that unique from other rivers across the state," Fellin continued. "What can we learn here as we work to bring these trout numbers back to work proactively on other watersheds, rather than reactively?"
According to Flynn, the data from early collection efforts has been downloaded, and is expected to be interpreted very soon.
The hope is for data collection to be vastly expanded upon in 2024, when more time is available during peak fishing season.
All collected data will be made available to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, as well as the public. You can sign up for the newsletter at savewildtrout.org to see when the latest information rolls in.
