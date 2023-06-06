'Week of Compassion' brings together Butte in service, helping those in need

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Deer Lodge and central Silver Bow Counties through 500 PM MDT... At 411 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported a strong thunderstorm near Butte, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half-inch size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Butte, Silver Bow, Walkerville, Nissler, Ramsay, Janney and Newcomb. This includes Interstate 90 between mile markers 211 and 231. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH