'Week of Compassion' brings together Butte in service, helping those in need

BUTTE, Mont. -- This week marks Butte's annual 'Week of Compassion,' an opportunity to look into the lives of the Mining City's less fortunate and find out how any one person can make a positive difference.
And if there's one lesson to learn, it's that service, community, and never being afraid to look to others for help are ideals that don't have to last just a week--they can last a lifetime.
Those tenets are the foundations of the Butte Rescue Mission, a local shelter that provides hundreds of less fortunate residents and families a place to rest their head or have a warm meal to eat.
It's meant everything to someone like Melinda Hull, who recently moved with her two children, needing to find a fresh start. She's found it here in Butte.
"Housing, food all day, every day," Hull said. "I didn't get my food stamps until Monday. The entire time I've been here, [the Rescue Mission] has fed me, everything. If it weren't for them, we wouldn't be able to eat [or wear] the clothes I wear."
"I can really say that this place saved my life," Hull continued.
And Hull wouldn't be at this spot without the community's help. That's what the Week of Compassion looks to highlight.
As Rescue Mission director Brayton Erickson says, a week like this brings together all walks of life, and helps to destigmatize the everyday struggles that so many have to face.
"When volunteers come, and when the community comes, they're able to see what we do here, through open house and meeting some of our guests," Erickson said. "It really helps them understand some of the challenges, as well as how they can be involved."
A big part of that involvement comes with the Week of Compassion's volunteer opportunities, which include the beautification of the Rescue Mission campus, regular food and clothing donations, and service with a smile.
The Rescue Mission is still looking for volunteers for the Week of Compassion's projects, as well as for their everyday operations. Don't hesitate to lend a hand... and if you're the one in need of help, don't hesitate to reach out.
For both food/shelter needs and volunteer service opportunities, the Butte Rescue Mission can be contacted at their website or visited at their 610 E. Platinum in Uptown Butte.
