BUTTE, Mont. -- Between its mining glory days of the late 1800s and many stories of wild west wonder, Butte, America is often considered Montana's most historic city. And now, those with a passion for performance have the chance to be a part of that history.
While the artifacts at the World Museum of Mining may be closed for the winter, they'll be put to good use soon with the announcement of 'Butte the Bold,' a volunteer-organized play, intended to share some of the forgotten lore of Butte's storied past.
From life in the mines, to life uptown, it's all based on true stories... for the most part.
"As anybody knows, Butte just adores its history," said Jeanette Kopf, executive director at the World Museum of Mining. "To be able to tell some of those stories, even if those are stories that are familiar to the Butte population... they love to hear it. And to hear it kind of a different angle will be exciting as well."
"And it's Butte history... we embellish sometimes," Kopf added with a laugh.
The plan is to hold auditions later in January and put on the play at the Mother Lode Theatre in July. In the meantime, 'Butte the Bold' is looking for all kinds of volunteers--stage production, marketing, props, and, of course, actors.
"We're certainly looking for the actors, the biggest one being [for the character] Matt Kiely," Kopf said. "He is, in our rendition, an older Irishman... he likes a little bit of his drink."
"There's also smaller parts for males and females to play," Kopf added. "There will be skits that people can act out in scenes and help tell the story and bring the story to life for all of these characters."
When it's all said and done, the proceeds from 'Butte the Bold' will go toward renovations at the World Museum of Mining, helping to keep Butte's history fresh and fun for many years to come.
So, for those bold enough to try their hand at trying out for 'Butte the Bold,' auditions are at the World Museum of Mining on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., as well as Tuesday, Jan. 31 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. You don't need to bring anything, except for as much Mining City charm as you can muster.
You can also learn more about the play or the World Museum of Mining itself by contacting the museum on its website or calling 406-723-7211.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.