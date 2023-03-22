Yellowstone monitors weather after last year's historic flooding

BUTTE, Mont. -- The shining sun reminds us that the warm days of spring and summer are just on the horizon--maybe a good time for a trip to famous Yellowstone National Park. But is there reason to worry about the potential return of last year's historic flooding?
Nine months ago, the Yellowstone River and other waterways within park boundaries were subject to some of the worst flooding on record, causing entrance closures, home and road destruction, and even briefly trapping tourists.
Heavy rainfall and warm temperatures melting mountain snowpack too quickly were the primary culprits. Now, it's easy to wonder if that flooding will strike again with the sun starting to shine and snow banks starting to wane.
But, as of right now, the early data is hopeful.
Yellowstone National Park tracks weather patterns via the National Weather Service office in Riverton, Wyoming.
Their forecast? Continued snow showers, temperatures in the 20s and 30s, and no rain--ideal conditions for a slow and steady snowmelt.
But if things change? Yellowstone is prepared.
"We learned quite a bit from last year's flood and will respond as we would to any emergency event that might occur," said the Yellowstone public affairs office in a statement. "It's difficult to predict if a flood may occur again this year since it was a combination of factors that contributed to the cause of the flood event, but we will monitor closely as we get further into spring."
Of course, we've still got months to go until the peak of summer is here--there's plenty of time for things to change. So go ahead and plan out your Yellowstone camping trip, but also keep an eye out for updates from official sources so your summer vacay doesn't turn into an ordeal.
