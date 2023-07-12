Youth open theatre camp continues Anaconda focus on art

ANACONDA, Mont. -- They say that all the world's a stage, and that's true even in a small, blue-collar town like Anaconda, where appreciation for the arts has never been greater.
Anaconda may wear the hard outer shell of a copper mining town, but lying beneath is an admiration for art not present in many places.
Just ask Sue Konicek, who's busy spending the next two weeks teaching the Smelter City youth the wonder of musical performance.
"I believe that theatre is great for kids," said Konicek, the director the youth Open Theatre project. "It really boosts their confidence, it's so much fun, and they learn a lot about working together. The benefits are just endless."
"We've got a lot of words to learn, a lot of steps to learn, a lot of dancing to do, and a lot of fun to have," Konicek continued.
This open theatre workshop is one of many artistic acts you can find within Anaconda if you look hard enough, alongside the likes of the annual Art in the Park event, which kicks off on Friday, July 21, as well as the Smeltermens' Day Art Walk, which returns in early August.
Anaconda has tons of artsy affection abound, and the kids are here to soak up the spotlight and enjoy the show.
"This is actually my first time I've ever been in a play, ever practiced a play, or ever seen a play," said camper Cyrus Stewart.
"I like just hanging out with my friends and learning songs with them," said Zachary Sevores of his thoughts on the camp.
"I'm a bit nervous [since it's the] first time, but yeah, it's very fun," said Luciano Torres.
Songs performed in the seven-part show include "Mary, Mary, Quite Contrary" and "Three Little Kittens." The 10-day camp concludes with the show at noon on Friday, July 21 for family and friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.