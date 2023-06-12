The following is a press release from the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department:
BUTTE, Mont. - Butte Police, Butte Fire, and the explosives unit from Lewis and Clark County responded to the 900 block of Waukesha in Butte early Sunday evening.
A male had discovered a suspicious item near his residence.
The Lewis and Clark County team determined that the device did not contain any explosives.
Normal neighborhood traffic has been restored. There is no danger to the public.
“This is the second time this weekend Lewis and Clark County has responded to Butte to investigate a suspicious item. I can’t say how much I appreciate their willingness to assist us in these situations. A Big thank you to Sheriff Dutton and his staff.”
