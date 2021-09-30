Update, Sept. 30 at 1:29 pm:
The fire started around 3:50 am Thursday, and Three Forks, Willow Creek and Jefferson Valley Rural Fire Dept responded to help the Jefferson Valley Rural Fire Department said.
No injuries have been reported, and the people who lived below the restaurant were able to escape safely.
It took crews around nine hours to put the fire completely out.
LaHood Park has been around since 1928 and has since witnessed historical events according to the steakhouse's website.
After being established, LaHood Park has been a point to stop for travelers and freighters going between Butte and Madison County.
The small rural town of Cardwell has also taken a hit with the loss of the restaurant.
The state fire marshal was on scene Thursday and at this time the fire is under investigation.
