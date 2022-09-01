BUTTE, Mont. - A robbery took place Thursday afternoon at a Wells Fargo Bank in Butte.
Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester says Butte police and Montana Highway Patrol officers responded to the bank at the intersection of Elizabeth Warren and Harrison Ave. at 4:14 pm after the robbery was reported.
Officers were told a man entered the bank and demanded money and he was given an undisclosed amount of cash before he left traveling northbound on foot.
Nobody was injured during the incident.
The suspect is described as being a white man, around six feet two inches tall, who appeared to be in his early 20s with a slim build.
He was wearing a surgical mask, a blue LA Dodgers hat, and a green and orange plaid shirt.
A vehicle of interest that was in the area of the robbery has been identified as a 2010-2014 Toyota Camry.
At this time the investigation is in its early stages.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time of the robbery is asked to call Butte police at 406-497-1120.
