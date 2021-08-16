NorthWestern Energy Logo

HAMILTON, Mont. - NorthWestern Energy customers in Hamilton are asked to conserve electric use today.

One of two substation transformers must be replaced due to an equipment problem, and the single transformer serving Hamilton customers is near capacity, Northwestern Energy wrote in a press release.

Hamilton customers should limit the use of air conditioning and appliances such as washers and dryers and turn off lights in order to prevent service interruptions.

Equipment repairs are expected to be complete by 9 p.m. on Aug. 16.

For more information, Hamilton customers can contact NorthWestern Energy Community Relations Manager Steve Clawson at 406-542-5932.

Tags

News For You