BUTTE-Businesses across Montana are struggling in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak and in Southwest Montana, NorthWestern Energy has stepped up and donated thousands of dollars to help small businesses in Butte and the surrounding area.
NorthWestern Energy teamed up with the Butte Local Development Corporation and Headwaters RC&D, to start a $10,000 small business grant program for Butte and surrounding counties. The grants are available for the Headwaters counties which include Butte-Silver Bow, Anaconda-Deer Lodge, Powell, Granite, Jefferson, Beaverhead and Madison Counties.
The program was developed and organizers launched it on Monday when they opened the application process.
Executive Director of the BLDC Joe Willauer says a minimum of 20 small businesses will receive up to a $500 grant from the program.
He adds they've already had several businesses from different counties apply.
Willauer says their mission, along with NorthWestern is to support small businesses that give back and help their communities.
Willauer adds he wants to thank NorthWestern for their generosity during these tough times.
"Their understanding of the needs of not only our communities but the state of Montana it's such an important role for them for Montana, it's incredible to see them do programs like this," said Willauer.
He adds their accepting more donations from individuals and organizations to help even more small businesses with grants.
Applications for the grant are due on Friday, for more information on the application, donations and other small business grants and loans, you can head over to Headwater's website.