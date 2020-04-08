Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR RES WINDHAM, A 15-YEAR-OLD WHITE MALE, 5-FOOT 6-INCHES, 120 POUNDS, BLACK HAIR, HAZEL EYES, AND FRECKLES ON HIS NOSE. RES WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A GRAY SHIRT WITH GOONIES ON IT, JEANS, AND A HOODIE WITH COLORFUL DESIGNS. HE DOES NOT HAVE HIS CELL PHONE. RES WENT ON A RUN AT 7 P.M. LAST NIGHT AND HAS NOT BEEN SEEN SINCE. HE WAS LAST SEEN IN THE EMIGRANT AREA, MONTANA. IF LOCATED, CONTACT PARK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE AT 4 0 6, 2 2 2, 2 0 5 0, OR DIAL 9 1 1.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES POSSIBLE, WITH HIGHER AMOUNTS IN MISSION AND SWAN RANGES. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...BUTTE, GEORGETOWN LAKE, HIGHWAY 12 GARRISON TO ELLISTON, HOMESTAKE PASS, MACDONALD PASS, HIGHWAY 200 BONNER TO GREENOUGH, HIGHWAY 83 SEELEY LAKE TO CONDON, AND I-90 EAST MISSOULA TO BEARMOUTH. * WHEN...FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE AFFECTED. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. GUSTY WINDS COULD BRING DOWN TREE BRANCHES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&