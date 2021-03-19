NorthWestern Energy’s Montana Street substation to get upgrade for Butte customers

BUTTE, Mont. – NorthWestern Energy will begin upgrading the Montana Street substation to enhance reliability for 6,000 electric customers in the area with traffic revisions in the coming weeks.
The work will require traffic control on Montana Street, and the northbound lane will be reduced to single lane traffic from the I-90 exit to George Street.
As the project progresses, a chain link fence around the substation will be replaced with a stamped brick design concrete wall. The wall replicates the brick on the exterior of the NorthWestern Energy General Office at 11 East Park Street.
“We were approached by several community members about the possibility of changing the chain link fence to a decorative wall as part of the upgrade,” Project Manager Hannah Haffemann said via press release.
In the coming weeks, new transmission poles will be placed at the substation.
“The timing of our substation upgrades fits in perfectly with the upcoming reclamation and restoration work that is planned for the Blacktail Creek area,” Community Relations Manager Paul Babb said via press release.
The upgrades are planned to be complete by the end of this October.