BUTTE - In order to preserve spawning gravels necessary for wild trout fishery, NorthWestern Energy says they are removing fine sediments out of the Madison River by letting out water from the Hebgen Dam.
"Hebgen Dam outflows will be gradually increased to maximize releases for a minimum of three days coinciding with peak runoff in the West Fork Madison River and other tributary streams," Northwestern Energy says in a release. "To protect the outlet of Quake Lake from erosion, the Madison River flows will be maintained at about 3,500 cubic feet per second at the Kirby Ranch stream gage."
NorthWestern Energy says drainage will rise in the beginning of June depending on weather and snow run off. According to NorthWestern Energy, the drainage will slowly decrease the preserve the fish and other species existing on the river's perimeters.
Those doing activities on the river should look out for shifting circumstances.
For more information, reach NorthWestern Energy Manager Hydro License Compliance Andy Welch at 406-444-8115.