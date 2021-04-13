ANACONDA, Mont. - The sixth boat infested with mussels this season was stopped at the Anaconda watercraft examination station Saturday.
A release from Montanan Fish, Wildlife and Parks said examiners found dry and dead mussels on a pontoon boat that bought in Minnesota and on its way to Washington state. FWP said examiners decontaminated the boat with hot water and then informed officials in Idaho and Washington.
“In just one day mussels can enter a live-well or attach to a boat’s hull or transom,” AIS Bureau Chief Tom Woolf said in the release. “Always to be sure your boat is clean, drained and dry when leaving the water.”
Examiners have found mussels on watercraft coming back to Montana that came out of Lake Mohave, Lake Powell and Lake Havasu in the last two weeks -- all known to have mussel contamination, FWP said.
All watercraft entering Montana from out of state are required to be examined -- failure to stop at an examination station could total a $500 fine.