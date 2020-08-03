UPDATE, Aug. 4:
SHERIDAN, Mont. - The Old Baldy Fire burning 6-miles northeast of Sheridan is 129-acres and zero-percent contained as of Tuesday.
The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest posted an update to Facebook saying there was interior burning and a small size increase overnight due to slightly cooler temperatures and increased relative humidity. BDNF says the fire grew slightly in perimeter mostly due to more accurate mapping.
BDNF says many dead trees made it difficult for hot shot crews to engage the fire as they worked to build a contingency line along the western edge Monday.
BNDF says crews are expecting similar fire activity Tuesday with tree torching, short crown runs and spotting outside the fire's current borders. Multiple helicopters are expected to assist firefighters in confronting spot fires and trying to hold the eastern portion of the fire again. More firefighting resources are expected to get to the location.
The following roads are closed in the area, according to BDNF's Facebook post:
- From the Beaverhead-Deerlodge Forest boundary and Forest Service Road 111 to Branham Lakes Campground
- Heading north to West Branham Peak, from West Branham Peak Northwest to Long Mountain
- Heading north to Lonesome Peak, from Lonesome Peak Northwest to Granite Peak
- Along Madison District Boundary to Lakeshore Mountain
- North into the Butte Ranger District to Forest Service Road 1007 to the Beaverhead-Deerlodge Forest Boundary
- Following the Beaverhead-Deerlodge boundary south and east to the Forest Service Road 111 intersection
SHERIDAN, Mont. - Fire crews are working to contain a lightning-caused wildfire burning near Sheridan Monday.
The Old Baldy Fire, located about 6-miles northeast of Sheridan, is covering an estimated 75-acres and is currently zero-percent contained as of Monday, according to a Facebook post from the U.S. Forest Service: Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest (BDNF). The fire began on Saturday, Aug. 1 due to lightning.
The fire is burning in Subalpine fir and dead White Bark Pine, according to BDNF's post. BDNF says the fire had "single and group tree torching with short crown runs and spotting a couple hundred feet" on Sunday.
BDNF says they are expecting to see similar fire activity Monday with possible spotting growth.
A nearby Type III Incident Management Team is working to contain the fire with the help of several helicopters at this time. BDNF says there are about 70 total personnel working on location.
The towns of Sheridan and Twin Bridges will continue to be seeing smoke.