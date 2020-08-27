Old Dominion Freight Line facility looks to add workers to continue shipping needed medical supplies

BUTTE- The $8.3 million Old Dominion Freight Line facility in Butte constructed in February 2020, is looking to add workers as they see continue to see an increase in shipping orders that include personal protective equipment around Southwest Montana.
According to Nick Haynes, the facility’s service center manager, they look to add seven jobs to their staff of 18 that are all based in Butte.
The shipping facility is part of Old Dominion’s less than truckload freight shipping used for the transportation of small freight or when freight doesn't require the use of an entire trailer.
Haynes said they’re looking no further than right in Southwest Montana for their new staffing of drivers, dock workers and office staff.
“It’s nice because it’s just great well-paying jobs for our community and we’re here to stay and just add a great premiere service to everybody,” Haynes said.
Butte-Silver Bow Community Development Director Karen Byrnes said the facility hiring Butte residents will go a long way in helping out families.
“Every job counts, and every job matters and their expansion and adding of seven additional jobs for our community, those are very important because those are what we call primary sector jobs and what that means is those kind of jobs can support a family,” Byrnes said.
More information on Old Dominion Freight Line careers can be found here.