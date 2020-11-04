Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM MST THURSDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 111... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM MST THURSDAY. * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 111 (EAST BEAVERHEAD). * WIND...WIDESPREAD 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 40 MPH. * HUMIDITY...8 TO 12 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE DURING THE AFTERNOON CREATING A CRITICAL PERIOD FOR FIRE WEATHER. ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED.