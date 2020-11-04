BUTTE - A large house fire caused smoky skies in Butte yesterday, and now the Butte Fire Department has confirmed that one male victim has died in the incident.
The fire began around noon yesterday on the 1300 block of Farrell. According to Butte Fire Chief Jeff Miller, a male victim was pulled from the house and pronounced deceased shortly after.
"We're just trying to come up with an idea of what may have happened, but it's going to be difficult because there's a lot of collapse," Miller said. "Really that's where we're at right now, we're still in the investigative stage."
The victim's name has not been released yet. However, the owner of the house confirmed the house was a vacant rental at the time of the fire.
The fire department's investigation is ongoing and information will be reported as it comes.