MEAGHER COUNTY, Mont. - Montana Highway Patrol and Meagher County Fire responded to a crash involving a semi truck early Wednesday morning. The crash happened along Highway 294 near mile marker 8 off US 89. According to Montana Highway Patrol, one person suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.
Meagher County & WSS City Fire posted the following information on their Facebook page about the incident:
"This morning at 2:22 fire volunteers were paged to a report of a semi crash. Firefighters helped remove the victim through the windshield and assisted with loading into the ambulance.
Please be aware of changing road conditions and slow down on ice covered and snowpacked roads."