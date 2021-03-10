DILLON, Mont. - A crash south of Dillon Wednesday morning killed one and injured another.
Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports the crash happened at 8:08 am Wednesday, March 10.
According to MHP, a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban entered the southbound lane of MT Highway 91 S and hit a 1994 Toyota truck head-on.
After the collision, the Toyota came to a rest on the east side of the road, and the Suburban came to a rest on the west side of the road.
There was only one person in the Toyota, the driver, a 25-year-old from Dillon, who was pronounced dead on arrival.
The driver of the Suburban, a 33-year-old from Dillon was transferred to a hospital and their condition is unknown.
MHP reports there were two children in the Suburban, a four-year-old and a one-year-old, their condition is unknown.
Road conditions were reportedly dry at the time of the incident.