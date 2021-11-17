BUTTE, Mont. -- Folks from all around Butte came to 5518 Designs on Main Street on Wednesday evening to get their signed copy of "One October Night," a beautiful memoir written by Leo McCarthy recounting the tragic death and everlasting legacy of his daughter Mariah.
October 28, 2007, was the night everything changed, as Mariah McCarthy was killed by an underage drunk driver while walking home from a Montana Tech football game.
And while living without her has been a daily challenge for Leo and his family, they've kept her story alive--and saved the lives of others in the process.
With the help of the community, Leo set up Mariah's Challenge, a scholarship given to students who abstain from underage drinking, as a way to prevent a tragedy like this from happening again.
"My wish is that if we can save one youth, we can save a generation," McCarthy said. "Time doesn't heal wounds. It's what you do with that time. And you've got to embrace the scars. Hopefully good comes out of bad."
Since 2008, Mariah's Challenge has given out $385,000 in scholarships to local students. And while you can't quite put a number, even more valuable has been the countless lives saved from the dangers of drunk driving.
"I think there's more of it discussed, and Mariah's challenge is part of the DNA, so to speak," McCarthy said. "The youth today don't really know about [Mariah's Challenge], so hopefully the book will give them some idea. It's become part of Butte."
McCarthy says he's incredibly thankful for the support that the city, schools and surrounding areas have shown, and he's hopeful that his memoir "One October Night" can continue to spread awareness for Mariah's Challenge and the dangers of underage drinking, so Mariah's legacy can live on for years to come.
Additionally, the money from the sales of "One October Night" will go toward Mariah's Challenge scholarships. You can purchase a copy at any of the following locations around town: 5518 Designs (Main Street), Second Edition Books (Montana Street), Butte Stuff (Park Street), Books & Books (Park Street) and The Corner Bookstore (Harrison Avenue).
You can also make a donation to Mariah's Challenge at mariahschallenge.com.