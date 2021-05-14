DILLON, Mont. - Many one-of-a-kind glass cowboy hat paperweights will be hidden throughout Beaverhead County.

Over 100 glass cowboy hat paperweights made by students in the University of Montana Western (UMW) Glass Arts Program will be hidden throughout Beaverhead County for a scavenger hunt that will go on between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

The Beaverhead County Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture and the University of Montana Western Glass Program partnered to create the scavenger hunt activity for the “one-of-a-kind” hats throughout the county this summer.

According to UMW’s release, the hats will be hidden in the shops of Bannack, Dillon, Lima, Dell, Grant, Jackson, Wisdom, Wise River, Dewey, Glen and Melrose.

Ten cowboy hats will be hidden weekly from Memorial Day to Labor Day and they will remain hidden rain or shine, and so everyone has a chance to participate, each participant is limited to taking home one cowboy hat paperweight this summer.

In addition, UMW says the term “hidden” is used loosely as some of the cowboy hats have been cleverly hidden in plain sight in public areas, historical sites and local businesses.

Anyone looking for the glass hats is asked to be respectful of these areas while searching.

“Anyone who finds a cowboy hat gets to take it home and enjoy the fun memories of finding it! Each limited-edition paperweight is etched with a registration number,” said Chamber Executive Director, Rebecca Jones. “Participants can bring their prize into the Beaverhead Chamber office located at 10 W. Reeder St. in Dillon for another prize and to receive a certificate of authenticity. And there is a special prize for finding cowboy hats in colors other than blue!”