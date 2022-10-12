Law enforcement in Butte are responding to an active shooter standoff situation in uptown Butte.

UPDATE AT 3:55 PM:

A woman has been evacuated from the residence of a standoff in Butte, Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester says.

A man is still reported to be inside and the standoff is still ongoing.

People are still being asked to avoid the area.

People are asked to stay clear of the 500 block of Aluminum St.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

