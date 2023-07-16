HAMILTON, Mont. - Outdoor burning is closed in Ravalli County Sunday and Monday.
Anticipated hazardous fire weather conditions prompted the Ravalli County Fire Warden to suspend the issuing of burn permits and to close outdoor debris burning on Sunday, July 16 and Monday, July 17.
During the closure, the Burn Permit System will be shut down and will not allow activation of burn permits.
Recreational and cooking fires up to 48 inches are allowed as long as the fire is fully attended and completely extinguished and cold to the touch before leaving the area of the fire.
The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office says local fire managers are asking for our Community’s support in preventing human caused fires.
They are also asking the public to keep in mind the following fire prevention tips:
- Avoid driving or parking vehicles in tall, dry grass. Exhaust systems and catalytic converters easily start fires.
- Ensure safety chains on trailers or other equipment do not drag, causing sparks.
- Dispose of smoking materials properly. In a vehicle, use the ashtray; outside, crush smoking materials and matches dead out on bare ground larger than 3 feet in diameter.
- Make sure all mechanical outdoor equipment (tractors, chainsaws, off-road vehicles, etc.) are equipped with properly-working mufflers, spark arresters, and bearings.
“Local fire managers will be meeting with our Commissioners Monday morning at 9 am to provide an update of current fire and weather situations, resource availability, and recommendations on future wildfire mitigation efforts in Ravalli County,” the sheriff’s office said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.