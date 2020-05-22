BUTTE-Due to concerns from the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department, the Butte Farmers' Market's first day has been postponed until after this weekend.
Every year on Memorial Day weekend, the Butte Farmers' Market kicks off in Uptown on Park Street on Saturday.
However, this year coronavirus concerns are putting it on hold. Market organizer and executive director of Mainstreet Uptown Butte George Everett says they're shooting for about 20 vendors and each one must submit a plan to the health department for approval.
Once the plans are submitted and approved, Everett says the market can begin.
Everett says they're hoping for as early as Saturday May 30 for their opening date but add public safety is their top priority. "We just have to be very careful that we don't make an environment where people aren't taking it seriously and we're going to have to convey that to people and we want them to show up with masks and be very careful and respect the social distance," said Everett.
Organizers want to remind people planning on attending the market to follow social distancing and safety guidelines, like wearing a mask.
Everett adds there will also be curbside pick up so less people need to enter the market and for more information on that, you can head over to Mainstreet Uptown Butte's website.