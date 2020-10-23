BUTTE - As a winter storm moves through Montana, some hunters are braving the storm, preparing to enjoy the first day of elk and deer season on Saturday.
Up to 11 inches of snow could accumulate in Butte between Friday and Saturday night, according to The National Weather Service. Jim Olsen of Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks says that inexperienced hunters should consider staying home this weekend.
"It's going to be really easy to get lost if we have blowing snow and changing conditions, so be prepared for anything," says Olsen. "And if you don't think you're prepared then stay home for a couple days."
Undersheriff George Skueletich says his department is preparing for the possible need of search and rescue resources. He says that if you go hunting, be sure to go with experienced friends or family.
In the case of an emergency, Skueletich suggests staying in place and awaiting help, rather than roaming around.
"A big thing is letting someone know where you are," Skueletich says. "Because if someone gets lost hunting and we don't know where they are at, we cant go looking for them..."
Rules and restrictions are also important as the season approaches. Knowing the lines between private and public land is integral, as it is illegal to hunt on private land without permission.
All wishing to hunt this season must obtain a license before doing so. Information on licensing as well as hunting regulations can be found on the Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks website.