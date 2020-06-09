BUTTE-In the Mining City, opening day for Ridge Waters Water Park has been pushed back a week to help staff and the health department better prepare to keep the public safe.
Opening day of the water park was set for this Thursday for season three to begin but the parks and rec. department says they've pushed it back to Friday, June 19.
After a few snowy and rainy days this past weekend, parks and rec. director J.P. Gallagher says they need more time to better train their staff and lifeguards.
He adds they'll have simulated situations for training and to teach staff how to keep everyone safe and following social distancing protocols.
Gallagher adds the additional week also gives his staff time to fix a mechanical issue with one of the pools and the health department will have more time to thoroughly review their plan for reopening.
He says they've been working closely with health department and they're excited to get people back to enjoying the water park.
"We're at the same place as most other facilities in the state, so I feel comfortable moving it back a week to make sure when people come in to our facility that we've done everything we can do to prepare for them," said Gallagher.
He adds season passes and punch cards for the water park are available at the Highland View Golf Course Clubhouse ahead of opening day.