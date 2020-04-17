BUTTE - Organizers have canceled the 2020 Montana Folk Festival in Butte, that was set to take place in July.
“Due to the ongoing threats posed to all of us by the spread of COVID-19 in Butte, Montana and the region, the 2020 Montana Folk Festival has been postponed until July 9-11, 2021,” said George Everett, Festival Director in a press release Friday.
“The decision to postpone was made considering the guidelines for mass gatherings set by federal, state and local authorities and from growing concerns for the health and welfare of our fans, volunteers, staff and artists, our neighbors, and community. We have been fortunate in Montana so far, but this is a regional festival and through our wide-reaching marketing, we invite attendees from surrounding states and Canada where the virus may be more widespread. “
Mainstreet Uptown Butte is the lead non-profit that has organized the festival for the last 12 years.
The Montana Folk Festival began during the Great Recession in 2008 and we are proud to have weathered that national emergency but this pandemic dwarfs that challenge.” said Everett. “While postponing the festival will take away financial opportunities for area businesses, we believe the health and safety of everyone takes precedence and this is the right decision at this time.” added Everett. “Until a vaccine or effective treatment emerges, physical distancing is one of the only weapons we have against the spread of the virus. Unfortunately, it is the antithesis of our primary goal when we present this festival -- to bring people together from far and wide for three days of collective joy.”